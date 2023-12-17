Menu

Crime

Orillia, Ont., man charged with impaired driving, assaulting police officer

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 17, 2023 12:51 pm
OPP in Orillia say a man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a police officer while taking a breathalyzer test. An OPP cruiser is parked outside the Ontario Provincial Police headquarters in Orillia, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP in Orillia say they have arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a police officer attempting to administer a breathalyzer test.

Police say they responded to reports of a vehicle causing property damage Saturday night on Champlain Street in the City of Orillia.

An officer arrived on scene around 10:30 p.m. and was speaking to witnesses when the suspect vehicle returned to the scene.

The responding officer spoke to the driver and demanded a breathalyzer test. While trying to conduct the test, the suspect assaulted the officer, police say.

The driver then fled the scene in his vehicle, which police say they were able to track down shortly afterward.

The suspect had allegedly left the vehicle on foot.

Officers later tracked him down and arrested him.

The 31-year-old from Orillia faces charges including assaulting an officer, operation while impaired with alcohol, and refusal to comply with police requests.

He is scheduled to appear in court in January and has received a license suspension for 90 days.

