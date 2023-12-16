Menu

Canada

CP Holiday Train nearing end of cross-country tour

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 16, 2023 5:41 pm
CP Rail holiday train rolls through B.C. interior
One of our region's biggest holiday attractions is chugging through the BC interior once again. The CP holiday train was stuck at the station for the past two years, but the festival on wheels is now back on track. Kimberly Davidson checks in on its stop last night in Canoe – Dec 16, 2022
Four weeks into its cross-country trip, the CP Holiday Train is nearing the end of its annual journey.

On Friday, the train rolled into B.C.’s Southern Interior, making stops in Revelstoke, Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Canadian Pacific donates to local food banks during the train’s journey while also providing live entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items. Financial donations are also accepted.

On Saturday, it will stop in Chase, Kamloops and Cache Creek, with Sunday’s itinerary including Lytton, Agassiz, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The trip will end on Monday, Dec. 18, with stops in Port Coquitlam and Port Moody.

According to Canadian Pacific, since the train’s inception in 1999, more than $22.5 million and more than five million pounds of food have been donated to community food banks across North America.

Before visiting a stop, CP organizers visit the town and go door-to-door, asking residents for donations.

In the small community of Canoe, located near Salmon Arm, residents also organized fundraisers for the food bank. One fundraiser, a hot dog sale, was held by the local fire department.

“We’ve done it for the last four years,” said fire hall captain Rick Webb, adding the hot dogs and buns were also donated by local businesses.

“The first year (in Canoe), they did just a mini-stop. But the turnout was so good that they made it into a full stop.”

Local organizer Paul Ross says if you can afford to donate when the train stops in your community, please do so, “as every little bit helps. It all adds up.”

More information about the CP Holiday Train is available online.

