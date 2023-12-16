CP Holiday Train nearing end of cross-country tour

Send this page to someone via email

Four weeks into its cross-country trip, the CP Holiday Train is nearing the end of its annual journey.

On Friday, the train rolled into B.C.’s Southern Interior, making stops in Revelstoke, Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Canadian Pacific donates to local food banks during the train’s journey while also providing live entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items. Financial donations are also accepted.

0:47 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns for 1st tour since COVID-19

On Saturday, it will stop in Chase, Kamloops and Cache Creek, with Sunday’s itinerary including Lytton, Agassiz, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Story continues below advertisement

The trip will end on Monday, Dec. 18, with stops in Port Coquitlam and Port Moody.

According to Canadian Pacific, since the train’s inception in 1999, more than $22.5 million and more than five million pounds of food have been donated to community food banks across North America.

Before visiting a stop, CP organizers visit the town and go door-to-door, asking residents for donations.

In the small community of Canoe, located near Salmon Arm, residents also organized fundraisers for the food bank. One fundraiser, a hot dog sale, was held by the local fire department.

1:49 Nostalgic steam train back in action for holiday season

“We’ve done it for the last four years,” said fire hall captain Rick Webb, adding the hot dogs and buns were also donated by local businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

“The first year (in Canoe), they did just a mini-stop. But the turnout was so good that they made it into a full stop.”

Local organizer Paul Ross says if you can afford to donate when the train stops in your community, please do so, “as every little bit helps. It all adds up.”

More information about the CP Holiday Train is available online.