‘Wonderful feeling’: Beloved Filipino Christmas Market held in Vancouver

The much-anticipated Filipino Christmas market was busy with community members on Saturday.

It was held at St. Patrick’s Church on Main Street in Vancouver.

“Maligayang Pasko Vancouver, that is the name of this flagship project that we do every Christmas since we started in 2019,” Arlene Magno said, the Philippine Consulate General for Vancouver. “We are sharing how Filipinos celebrate Christmas in the Philippines, and we do it through our vendors, through caroling, and paról making. Paról are our Christmas lanterns.”

The market featured more than 20 vendors where traditional food, music and merchandise were sold.

“We are always happy people come to visit and to be curious. This is our support for the Filipino-Canadian business community,” Magno said.“Vancouver is the perfect place for inclusivity and diversity.”

Magno said the Christmas season is a very special time of year for the Filipino community and many families start preparing and celebrating as early as September.

Kasama Choco, a small batch bean-to-bar chocolate company located on Granville Island, said the market is the perfect place to find local Filipino businesses to support.

“This our fourth year now. It’s so nice to see how it’s grown, and to see the community come out and support,” Vincent Garcia, one of the owners of Kasama Chocolate, said. “It’s a wonderful feeling.”