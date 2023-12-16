Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicle lands in Lake Simcoe, one occupant killed, man from Mississauga injured

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 16, 2023 2:46 pm
A single-vehicle crash in Oro-Medonte Township sent two passengers into Lake Simcoe, killing one. View image in full screen
A single-vehicle crash in Oro-Medonte Township sent two passengers into Lake Simcoe, killing one. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP in Orillia, Ont., are investigating a collision that sent a car into Lake Simcoe, killing a Smith Falls man and injuring a man from Mississauga.

On Friday just before midnight, Orillia OPP along with fire crews and paramedics responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Police say a passenger vehicle entered Lake Simcoe off of Line 7 South in Oro-Medonte Township.

With help from a member of the community, one occupant was removed from the vehicle, police said.

Shortly after, emergency crews say they arrived on scene and removed the second person from the vehicle and administered first aid.

The first occupant, a man from Mississauga, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The second occupant, a man from Smith Falls, was also transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the surrounding area was searched utilizing a City of Barrie Fire drone for any other possible occupants.

The Orillia OPP ask any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision to please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices