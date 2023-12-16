Vehicle lands in Lake Simcoe, one occupant killed, man from Mississauga injured

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Orillia, Ont., are investigating a collision that sent a car into Lake Simcoe, killing a Smith Falls man and injuring a man from Mississauga.

On Friday just before midnight, Orillia OPP along with fire crews and paramedics responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Police say a passenger vehicle entered Lake Simcoe off of Line 7 South in Oro-Medonte Township.

With help from a member of the community, one occupant was removed from the vehicle, police said.

Shortly after, emergency crews say they arrived on scene and removed the second person from the vehicle and administered first aid.

The first occupant, a man from Mississauga, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The second occupant, a man from Smith Falls, was also transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the surrounding area was searched utilizing a City of Barrie Fire drone for any other possible occupants.

The Orillia OPP ask any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision to please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.