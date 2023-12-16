Menu

Crime

Driver hospitalized, arrested after collision on Highway 400

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 16, 2023 12:11 pm
A driver is in the hospital and faces impaired driving charges after a collision Saturday morning. View image in full screen
A driver is in the hospital and faces impaired driving charges after a collision Saturday morning. Handout / OPP
Police say one person is in the hospital and faces charges of impaired driving after a chain-reaction crash Saturday morning.

The OPP Highway Safety Division said in a social media statement a car was involved in a single-vehicle collision with a concrete wall at Highway 400 and Bass Pro Mills.

According to police, the crashed car was stopped in a live lane where it was then struck by a transport truck shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

The driver is being treated in the hospital for injuries.

Police said the truck driver was not injured.

A transport truck collided with a vehicle after it stopped in a live lane on Highway 400. View image in full screen
A transport truck collided with a vehicle after it stopped in a live lane on Highway 400. Handout / OPP
