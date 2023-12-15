Manitobans invited to shape Budget 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans are being invited to add their two cents to Budget 2024, Finance Minister Adrien Sala announced on Friday.

People can do this by taking part in an online survey, joining telephone town hall sessions, and going to in-person public meetings.

“Our government is committed to stabilizing the province’s finances while taking action to fix health care and lower costs for people,” said Sala.

“We want to hear from Manitobans on their priorities to make sure Budget 2024 meets the needs of Manitoba families.”

In-person sessions and telephone town halls will be held in January and February, with an in-person session already confirmed in Brandon on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Riverbank Discovery Centre.

The minister noted participants are asked to pre-register and reserve a spot for an in-person meeting or sign up to receive a phone call for the telephone town hall.