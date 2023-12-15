Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Manitobans invited to shape Budget 2024

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 6:50 pm
Manitobans are being invited to add their two cents to budget 2024, Finance Minister Adrien Sala announced on Friday. View image in full screen
Manitobans are being invited to add their two cents to budget 2024, Finance Minister Adrien Sala announced on Friday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitobans are being invited to add their two cents to Budget 2024, Finance Minister Adrien Sala announced on Friday.

People can do this by taking part in an online survey, joining telephone town hall sessions, and going to in-person public meetings.

“Our government is committed to stabilizing the province’s finances while taking action to fix health care and lower costs for people,” said Sala.

“We want to hear from Manitobans on their priorities to make sure Budget 2024 meets the needs of Manitoba families.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba finding a balanced approach to stabilizing budget amid forecasted $1.6 billion deficit'
Manitoba finding a balanced approach to stabilizing budget amid forecasted $1.6 billion deficit
Trending Now

In-person sessions and telephone town halls will be held in January and February, with an in-person session already confirmed in Brandon on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Riverbank Discovery Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The minister noted participants are asked to pre-register and reserve a spot for an in-person meeting or sign up to receive a phone call for the telephone town hall.

More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices