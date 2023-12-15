Menu

Highway 97 closure near Summerland on weekend rescheduled to Monday

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 5:34 pm
File photo. Traffic moves past the rockslide along Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo. Traffic moves past the rockslide along Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C. Ministry of Transportation
A planned temporary closure of Highway 97 in the Okanagan this weekend has been rescheduled to next week.

The 90-minute closure, originally set for Saturday, Dec. 16, is for blasting as work continues at the rockslide site near Summerland.

However, it has been pushed to Monday, Dec. 18, albeit with the same time slot, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

“The highway will be closed to all traffic during these times and will be opened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed,” said AIM Roads, the highway contractor.

The Ministry of Transportation says closure days will vary depending on construction requirements, but that all closures will be posted at least 24 hours in advance.

Also, no work is scheduled for Dec. 21 to 27. No blasting is planned for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, though other construction activities will continue.

Events affecting Highway 97 can be found on DriveBC’s website.

