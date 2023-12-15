Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Senior charged after woman harassed, asked to get into car: Belleville, Ont., police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 4:02 pm
A 79-year-old Belleville man has been charged after a man made multiple attempts to get a woman into his vehicle. View image in full screen
A 79-year-old Belleville man has been charged after a man made multiple attempts to get a woman into his vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A 79-year-old man has been arrested after police say a man drove onto a sidewalk and badgered a woman to get in to his car in Belleville.

Police had previously asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect following the Dec. 10 incident

Investigators said the woman was walking on Dundas Street East, near Herchimer Avenue, around 4 p.m. when a man driving a champagne or beige-coloured sedan, similar to a Toyota Camry, made multiple attempts to get the woman into his car.

They said he drove onto the sidewalk and opened his door in an effort to get her in the vehicle.

Belleville police said officers with the criminal investigations unit arrested a suspect Friday.

Thomas Boyle of Belleville is charged with criminal harassment and three counts of breaching his probation conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

