Manitoba RCMP police service dog nabs suspect who tried to run and hide

A police service dog named Marook had a paw in helping RCMP officers track and arrest three people suspected of several drug-related charges.

Late Wednesday morning, Ste Rose du Lac RCMP said officers tried to pull a vehicle over on Ebb and Flow First Nation, but it kept going and fled.

Mounties said the vehicle went offroad into some brush off of Road 462, north of Plumas, Man., where three suspects ran into the woods and hid.

It didn’t take long before police found two and cuffed them, but the authorities said the third had disappeared.

RCMP said several other detachments and law enforcers came to help, including police dog services.

One K9, Marook, tracked the third suspect into the woods and found him, police said. The suspect didn’t obey officer orders but was arrested with Marook’s help.

Mounties said over $4000.00 in cash was found on the suspect.

Near the vehicle, RCMP said a bag believed to belong to the suspects was found and had around 957 grams of meth, 223 grams of cocaine and 30 grams of crack cocaine inside.

Police said a 22-year-old woman is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and resisting arrest. A 25-year-old man faces the same charges, and both were released on conditions and have a court date scheduled for late February 2024 in Dauphin.

Authorities said a 33-year-old man is behind bars and faces charges of flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Ste Rose du Lac RCMP continue to investigate.