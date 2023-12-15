Menu

Crime

RCMP launch manhunt for man facing several firearm charges

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 2:40 pm
RCMP have issued a warrant for this man's arrest. Ralph Howdle is wanted on numerous firearm-related offences.
RCMP have issued a warrant for this man's arrest. Ralph Howdle is wanted on numerous firearm-related offences.
Flin Flon RCMP are on the lookout for a man with several firearm-related charges after a search of a house and business turned up guns and drugs.

On Dec. 8, authorities said a host of Mounties from different detachments, and the Saskatchewan Conservation Office, carried out two search warrants in Flin Flon, Man.

During the search, officers said they discovered cocaine, what seems to be ecstasy, cash, 75 cartons of illegal cigarettes and other drug-related items.

Police said a 26-year-old from Twin Lakes is now behind bars for numerous firearm and drug-related charges, and an arrest warrant was made for 53-year-old Ralph Howdle.

Howdle is wanted for numerous firearm-related offences, RCMP said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about where Howdle is can call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1422, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or make a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

