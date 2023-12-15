Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points in late-morning trading

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2023 11:51 am
A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. View image in full screen
A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in telecommunications and energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 115.76 points at 20,663.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.07 points at 37,245.28. The S&P 500 index was up 1.64 points at 4,721.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 61.77 points at 14,823.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.81 cents US compared with 74.52 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude oil contract was down 43 cents at US$71.48 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.48 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$3.60 at US$2,048.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.89 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

