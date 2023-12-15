Menu

Canada

One dead in vehicle collision in Surrey, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 11:42 am
Click to play video: 'One dead in early morning pedestrian collision in Surrey, B.C.'
One dead in early morning pedestrian collision in Surrey, B.C.
A person has died in Surrey after being struck by a vehicle early Friday morning.
A person has died in a vehicle collision in Surrey early on Friday.

The collision took place around 2:39 a.m. on 138th Street in the Newton neighbourhood and an occupant of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene, according to Surrey RCMP.

Police initially thought the deceased person was a pedestrian, but corrected the record on Friday afternoon.

“Based on initial observations and the report received by police, the deceased person was believed to have been a pedestrian,” the RCMP said in a news release.

“Through further investigation it has been determined that the deceased person was actually passenger who was ejected from the vehicle.”

The integrated collision analysis and reconstruction service is assisting the detachment’s criminal collision investigation team with the investigation. Surrey RCMP said the driver stayed on the scene and talked with police.

As of Friday afternoon, a road closure on 138th Street between 74th Avenue and 72A Avenue was still in effect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 2023-204342.

Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.
