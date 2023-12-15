Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate string of vehicle thefts from parking lots in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 10:11 am
Waterloo regional police say thieves tend to target vehicles in the commercial parking plazas of industrial areas. View image in full screen
Waterloo regional police say thieves tend to target vehicles in the commercial parking plazas of industrial areas. Waterloo Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police say they are investigating a string of truck and car thefts that have occurred in parking lots in the area over the past few months.

Since August, there have been a total of 13 thefts or attempted thefts involving late 1990s to late 2000s vehicles with models including GMC Sierras or Chevrolet Silverados as well as similar vehicles.

In most of the cases, police say the vehicles were boosted from commercial parking plazas of industrial areas, with the drivers still having the keys.

Police are issuing a reminder to vehicle owners to take crime prevention measures such as removing tools, electronics, identity documents, wallets, passports, and other valuables when the vehicle is parked.

Trending Now

They also say aftermarket anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks, theft alarms, and GPS tracking devices can help to foil the bandits.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also asking residents to keep an eye out and report people who are looking into vehicles or conducting other suspicious behaviours.

“This will assist investigators in tracking patterns of criminal behaviour and potentially identifying suspects,” a release from police noted.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices