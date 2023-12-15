Police investigate string of vehicle thefts from parking lots in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say they are investigating a string of truck and car thefts that have occurred in parking lots in the area over the past few months.

Since August, there have been a total of 13 thefts or attempted thefts involving late 1990s to late 2000s vehicles with models including GMC Sierras or Chevrolet Silverados as well as similar vehicles.

In most of the cases, police say the vehicles were boosted from commercial parking plazas of industrial areas, with the drivers still having the keys.

Police are issuing a reminder to vehicle owners to take crime prevention measures such as removing tools, electronics, identity documents, wallets, passports, and other valuables when the vehicle is parked.

They also say aftermarket anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks, theft alarms, and GPS tracking devices can help to foil the bandits.

Police are also asking residents to keep an eye out and report people who are looking into vehicles or conducting other suspicious behaviours.

“This will assist investigators in tracking patterns of criminal behaviour and potentially identifying suspects,” a release from police noted.