Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Dec. 15

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 9:45 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Dec. 15'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Dec. 15
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Dec. 15.
Actor Morgan Lauff on Bluey’s Big Play, and Rock Church choir performs Christmas songs.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Dec. 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Bluey’s Big Play coming to life in Saskatoon

Bluey, the adventures of a six-year-old blue heeler puppy, is coming to life in Saskatoon.

The theatre show takes to the stage at TCU Place on Dec. 22 and 23 as the play embarks on its first international tour.

Actor Morgan Lauff has more details on the show for the whole family and chances for a meet and greet.

Bluey’s Big Play coming to life in Saskatoon

Rock Church choir with songs of the season

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan is also the conductor of the Rock Church choir.

They are singing at different businesses in the week leading up to Christmas along with a special Christmas Eve performance.

They perform two traditional Christmas songs for the holidays.

Rock Church choir with songs of the season
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Dec. 15

Sunny and mild days continue — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Dec. 15, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Dec. 15
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

