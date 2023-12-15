Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Dec. 15

Actor Morgan Lauff on Bluey’s Big Play, and Rock Church choir performs Christmas songs.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Dec. 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Bluey’s Big Play coming to life in Saskatoon
Bluey, the adventures of a six-year-old blue heeler puppy, is coming to life in Saskatoon.
The theatre show takes to the stage at TCU Place on Dec. 22 and 23 as the play embarks on its first international tour.
Actor Morgan Lauff has more details on the show for the whole family and chances for a meet and greet.
Rock Church choir with songs of the season
Meteorologist Peter Quinlan is also the conductor of the Rock Church choir.
They are singing at different businesses in the week leading up to Christmas along with a special Christmas Eve performance.
They perform two traditional Christmas songs for the holidays.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Dec. 15
Sunny and mild days continue — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Dec. 15, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Comments