Fragrances reportedly stolen at a business near Guelph shopping mall

Guelph police say four people worked together to steal fragrances from a business near Stone Road Mall.

Just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, two men and two women walked into the store together.

Investigators said employees were distracted by the men, who asked to look at fragrances, while the women went to another part of the store and began taking cosmetic products.

All four left in a gold Toyota Rav-4.

Both of the men were reported to be wearing black clothing, plus white and white and tan Nike shoes, respectively.

The pair of women were also wearing dark clothing.

Police said the first woman had black track pants with white stripes and a pink toque. The second was wearing grey and black running shoes.