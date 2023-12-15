Police try to locate missing Guelph man

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are trying to find a 62-year-old man who has been reported missing since Dec. 5.

The man, who goes by the first name Mike, has been missing since Dec. 5 and was last seen in the downtown with a walker.

Investigators said no last name was provided.

Mike is 62 years old with a thin build, dark hair, a moustache and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark parka-style jacket and dark snowpants.