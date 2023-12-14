Menu

Education

Ontario Tech receives leg up in ‘green skills’ for engineering students

A corporate donation from the RBC Foundation will give more “green skills” to engineering students at Ontario-Tech University
By Lexy Benedict Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 8:53 pm
WATCH: A corporate donation from RBC will provide engineering students at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa a leg up.
The RBC Foundation will be investing $750,000 to Ontario Tech University in Oshawa, Ont., into their new Student Enrichment Program, to give engineering students the chance to attain more “green skills” and more to contribute as energy moves towards net-zero.

Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences with Ontario Tech, Dr. Hossam Kishawy, said this gift is an important step to prepare for the “green economy” of the future.

“The sector is seeing a significant transformation as we aim to be net zero by 205,” said Dr. Kishawy. “The sector in Durham in particular has over 11,000 people employed. And Energy Canada estimated that over 700,000 new jobs by the year 2050.

“So this program will help us produce that highly-qualified person that will be employed in these jobs.”

The Student Enrichment Program launched this fall, and the university anticipates more than 800 students will enroll in this program over the next four years.

“It also provides the funds required for hiring a dedicated bus or not to facilitate customized program activities for our students. And when I say our students, I mean undergrad and graduate students,” said Dr. Kishawy.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

