CFL releases balanced schedule for 2024, Ticats open in Calgary

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Football League will return to a balanced schedule in 2024.

In an effort to help teams curb travel expenses post-pandemic, the CFL schedule has featured more intra divisional play over the last three years. But that will change next season as all nine clubs will play each other at least twice, home and away.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will play preseason games on May 25 when they host Ottawa and on June 1 when they visit Toronto.

The Ticats’ regular season opener is on June 7 in Calgary, and nine days later Hamilton will host their home opening game against Saskatchewan, the first of five Sunday night games the Cats will be involved in.

Hamilton’s first game against an East Division opponent arrives in Week 4 when they travel to Ottawa on June 30.

“This year’s schedule provides a great variety of dates, kickoff times and opponents and we know all our amazing fans will work together to create the home field advantage that is so important for our players and coaches on game day,” said Matt Afinec, president and COO of Business Operations with Hamilton Sports Group.

The annual Labour Day Classic between the Tiger-Cats and Argonauts will be held on Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m., one hour earlier that last season’s kickoff time.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame Game on Sept. 14 will pit the Ticats against the Redblacks at Tim Hortons Field, which will be celebrating its 10th season.

The Cats will wrap up the 2024 schedule in Ottawa on Oct. 25. The division semifinals are set for Nov. 3 and the East and West Finals will be held Nov. 9.

B.C. Place Stadium will host the 111th Grey Cup on Nov. 17.

2024 Hamilton Tiger-Cats Schedule (all times Eastern)

Saturday, May 25 – Hamilton vs. Ottawa, 2:00 p.m. (preseason)

Saturday, June 1 – Hamilton at Toronto, 2:00 p.m. (preseason)

Friday, June 7 – Hamilton at Calgary, 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 16 – Hamilton vs. Saskatchewan, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 23 – Hamilton at Edmonton, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 – Hamilton at Ottawa, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 7 – Hamilton vs. B.C., 7:00 p.m.

bye week

Saturday, July 20 – Hamilton vs. Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 28 – Hamilton at Edmonton, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 2 – Hamilton vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 10 – Hamilton at Montreal, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 17 – Hamilton vs. Edmonton, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 23 – Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, September 2 – Hamilton vs. Toronto, 2:30 p.m.

bye week

Saturday, September 14 – Hamilton vs. Ottawa, 4:00 p.m.

Friday, September 20 – Hamilton at Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 27, Hamilton at B.C., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 4 – Hamilton vs. Winnipeg, 7:00 p.m.

bye week

Friday, October 18 – Hamilton vs. Calgary, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 25 – Hamilton at Ottawa, 7:00 p.m.