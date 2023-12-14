Toronto city council passes motion to rescind rideshare drivers cap

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto city council voted unanimously Thursday to pass a motion from Mayor Olivia Chow on rideshare caps as a lawsuit from Uber was looming.

Mayor Chow introduced the motion at city council on Thursday evening to rescind the rideshare cap, calling on the city manager to file a report to council by late February.

Chow says that she met with major businesses and the number one issue was congestion.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for Uber Canada says they welcome the reversal.

“By reversing their arbitrary rideshare cap, city council is providing temporary relief to the hundreds of thousands of Torontonians who use rideshare, and to the drivers who can use this opportunity to earn extra income,” reads the emailed statement.

However, despite the reversal for now, Uber Canada says they’re still willing to go down a path of litigation if needed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Make no mistake, this is only a short-term fix. Mayor Chow has signalled her intention to bring back a permanent rideshare cap in early 2024. If Mayor Chow was truly interested in reasonable, data-driven, evidence-based policymaking, she would allow City staff to run a comprehensive process,” reads the statement.