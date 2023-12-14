Friday night football dominates Winnipeg Blue Bombers home schedule in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Just in time for Christmas giving for Winnipeg football fans, the Blue Bombers released their 2024 schedule on Thursday.

The winners of four consecutive CFL West Division Finals will begin the new season with a Grey Cup rematch versus the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 6 at IG Field.

The Blue Bombers will play six of their nine regular-season home games on Friday nights. Besides the home opener against the Alouettes, the only other Thursday night home game for Winnipeg will take place on Aug. 1 when the blue and gold will host B.C. — just ahead of the Civic Holiday long weekend.

The lone Saturday on the Winnipeg home schedule will be the Sept. 7 Banjo Bowl rematch with Saskatchewan following the annual Labour Day Classic in Regina on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Some of the other highlighted road games for the Blue Bombers include Friday, July 19 at Saskatchewan, followed by a Saturday, July 27 visit to Toronto.

Winnipeg also comes out of its first bye in Week 10 with an afternoon game in B.C. on Sunday, Aug. 18.

The Blue Bombers will also have byes in Week 15 following the Banjo Bowl and Week 20 ahead of their regular-season finale on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Montreal.

The Blue Bombers will travel to Saskatchewan on Monday, May 20 and host Calgary on Friday, May 31 for their two-game pre-season schedule.