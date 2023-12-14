Menu

Crime

Numerous people arrested as part of Winnipeg police’s retail theft prevention initiative

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 1:48 pm
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
An ongoing retail theft initiative by the Winnipeg Police Service has led to additional arrests and the implementation of what the agency is calling a theft-deterring strategy.

Eighteen individuals were arrested on Dec. 12 in connection to theft incidents at retail outlets in the Seven Oaks area. On Wednesday, 17 people were arrested in the St. Vital area. Officials stated that the stolen merchandise reported by affected businesses is estimated to be at approximately $1,500.

The strategy was first started in November, meant to cut down on incidents of shoplifting. In a press conference on Dec. 4, Insp. Jennifer McKinnon said the aim of the initiative is to prevent such crimes from taking place.

In a release on Thursday, Winnipeg police echoed previous statements stating that data is collected through this initiative to determine where to focus deterrence efforts. Affected areas are expected to be targeted by officers.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police step up enforcement with retail theft prevention initiative'
Winnipeg police step up enforcement with retail theft prevention initiative
