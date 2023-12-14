Menu

Crime

2 teens arrested for stunt driving after highway racing south of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 12:50 pm
GTA police cracking down on growing issue of stunt driving
RELATED: Police services from across southern Ontario are taking aim at an alarming number of stunt driving and street racing cases. Shallima Maharaj has the details. – May 25, 2023
Two drivers from Toronto face stunt driving charges after racing on a highway just south of Peterborough early Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, just after midnight, an OPP on patrol in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township noticed two newer model vehicles travelling westbound that came to a stop at the red traffic light at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 28.

Police say the vehicles positioned themselves side-by-side and then accelerated at a high rate of speed when the traffic light turned green.

OPP say the officer activated the cruiser’s emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop for both vehicles. Another nearby officer conducting speed enforcement reports both vehicles were clocked travelling 148 km/h in the posted 80 km/h zone.

Following a traffic stop, both drivers, ages 17 and 18 from North York, were charged with performing stunt — excessive speed and racing a motor vehicle on a highway.

Both drivers received 30-day driver’s licence suspensions and the vehicles were impounded for 14 days.

They were released with a future court date in Peterborough.

“Speeding is an aggressive driving behaviour and continues to be a major contributing factor in motor vehicle collisions, fatalities, and injuries on Ontario roads,” OPP stated. “Drivers and members of the public are reminded to respect our communities, comply with all laws and not jeopardize the safety of our citizens or our neighbourhoods with risky, illegal and dangerous actions.”

‘Slow saves lives:’ Peterborough introduces reduced speed limits in school zones
