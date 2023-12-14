Gazizov’s four assists lead London Knights past Spitfires in Windsor

Send this page to someone via email

When four of your top five scorers are out of the lineup you need production from other places.

On Thursday in Windsor, Ont., Ruslan Gazizov of the London Knights played offensive catalyst as he set up four goals in a 6-2 victory by the Knights over the Spitfires.

Gazizov now has seven assists in his past three games.

Gazizov’s linemates Jacob Julien and Landon Sim also came up big. Sim scored twice and Julien added a goal and an assist.

The Knights got going quickly offensively with two goals in the first period.

Julien picked up his third goal in his past four games when a collision between Alec Leonard of London and Anthony Cristoforo of Windsor freed the puck for Gazizov and he found Julien to the left of the Spitfires net for the Londoner’s 11th goal of the season.

The Knights killed off a 5-on-3 Windsor power play before the midway mark of the first period and as Ma McCue left the penalty box Gazizov played set-up man again as he rifled a pass to the red line and McCue skated it across the Windsor blue line and fed Sim for his third goal in just his fourth game since returning from off-season surgery.

Ryan Abraham got the Spitfires back into the game with two goals just 26 seconds apart. The first was a deflection and the second came on a penalty shot and the score sat 2-2 with 6:37 remaining in the first.

Sim’s second of the game deflected off Windsor goalie Ian Michelone, off Sim’s stick and into the Windsor net and London took a 3-2 lead to the dressing room.

Sam O’Reilly added to his lead in the OHL rookie scoring race with a power play goal at 7:09 of the second period to make it 4-2 for the Knights.

London forward Evan Van Gorp recorded his first career OHL point this first time the Knights played in Windsor in a crazy 10-7 London win. Van Gorp went two-for-two in games in Windsor as he broke up a play in the Spitfires zone and fed Henry Brzustewicz who walked in alone and roofed his second goal of the year to put the Knights ahead 5-2.

A second power play goal increased the London lead to 6-2 as Sam Dickinson fed Max McCue for a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

London went two-for-three on the man advantage and now has at least one power play goal in each of their past nine games.

Michael Simpson made 27 saves in goal for the Knights.

London outshot Windsor 30-29.

Bonk and Cowan to represent Canada

Team Canada’s roster for the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship features two London Knights at the moment.

Both Easton Cowan and Oliver Bonk were named to the team after a four-day selection camp in Oakville, Ont. Canada will play three pre-tournament games beginning on Dec. 19 and then open the tournament against Finland (and very likely Knights forward Kasper Halttunen) on Boxing Day.

At the moment Team Canada only has 12 forwards. There is hope from Team Canada’s end that the Boston bruins will release Matthew Poitras or the Buffalo Sabres will release Zach Benson to play in the tournament. If that does not happen, the door has been left open to add a forward which would give Denver Barkey of the Knights, along with Paul Ludwinski of Kingston, Jagger Firkus of the Moose Jaw Warriors and Markus Vidicek of the Halifax Mooseheads a chance to still make the final roster.

Sawyer Boulton suspended

The OHL announced on Dec. 13 that Knights forward Sawyer Boulton has been suspended 10 games for a hit on Londoner Bryce McConnell-Barker of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. The incident occurred after McConnell-Barker scored a goal in the third period.

Boulton has played in 18 games for the Knights this year and will be eligible to return to the lineup on Jan. 12.

Up next

The Knights will play two home games before their holiday break begins.

At each of them fans are asked to, “Be a fan, bring a can,” in support of the London Food Bank through the Business Cares food drive.

The Knights will host Owen Sound on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. and then play an afternoon game at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

980 CFPL’s coverage will begin with the pre-game show 30 minutes prior to the opening faceoff.

The games can also be heard at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.