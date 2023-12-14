Be a Santa to a Senior to surpass gift distribution goal in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Plenty of seniors in Guelph will find a gift under the Christmas tree this year.

Be a Santa to a Senior is partnering with local non-profit organizations and businesses to buy gifts for residents in long-term care homes who are either lonely or can’t afford to purchase one.

The community partners help facilitate the distribution of gifts by placing ornaments and a tree within various locations.

Since the beginning of November, people went to one of the participating Chartwell locations and picked out an ornament on the Be a Santa to a Senior tree with each senior’s request written on the bulb.

Larissa Sorek, general manager of the Guelph office, said the campaign this year will surpass its initial goal of 50 gifts.

“Once all of the gifts are wrapped and all organized, we’ll go out and deliver to about five long-term care communities,” Sorek said.

She added they had to purchase more bulbs to hang on the trees.

In addition to visiting the long-term care communities, she said the group is going to deliver gifts to three hospitals.

Sorek said the Guelph chapter is collaborating with locations in Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge, where gifts are anticipated to reach around 50.

She said the initiative’s ultimate goal is to put a smile on a senior’s face who may go without a gift this Christmas.

So instead of asking volunteers to help wrap the gifts, each location will host its own wrapping party this year.

Sorek said this is designed to help office staff manage the program better.

“They are going to have their residents help with wrapping and it really helps the residents in those retirement buildings and communities to feel like they’re contributing as much as they can as well,” she said.

It is Sorek’s second year running the program; last year was the first time Sorek contributed to the initiative, which was also the first time coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said what’s made this year’s campaign successful has come down to a combination of things.

“I think the partnerships that we have made, the knowledge of the charity and what it means, and just getting out into the community — those have all been contributing factors to the success this year,” she said.

There is still time to contribute to the program.

Sorek said there might not be as many gifts left, but toiletries remain some of the most sought-after items for those still keen to contribute.

“Toiletries are something that everyone needs,” she said. “Additional toiletries are always welcome and we can drop those off as well.”

Gifts can be dropped off no later than Monday at the three Chartwell locations, including one on Gordon Street.