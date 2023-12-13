Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving flooded with gifts, donations for The Magic of Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

The Morning of Giving returned to Calgary Wednesday in a brand new spot.

Leslie Horton, Global Calgary team members and community volunteers spent their morning at The Core Shopping Centre, accepting donations in cash for local charities along with gifts for families in need.

“We always need help to help more families,” said The Magic of Christmas president Scott Perley. “The more gifts that come in the more families we can help.”

He added that inflation and the increase in immigration has created more of a need to support Calgarians in need.

View image in full screen The first gifts being added to the Morning of Giving collection at The Core Shopping Centre on Dec. 13. Global News

The donation drive-thru kicked off at 6 a.m. and ran until 9 a.m. at The Core, which was decked out in holiday décor, accompanied by singers and festive entertainment. There was also a Stampede-style pancake breakfast for everyone involved. Even the Grinch came along and instead of causing mischief, he helped sort through incoming donations.

New, unwrapped gifts were accepted along with cash and gift cards that will go directly to families in need through the non-profit The Magic of Christmas charity.

In 2022, The Morning of Giving returned after a two-year hiatus, due to pandemic restrictions. Last year’s event raised $68,079 in cash for local charities along with 308 gifts for families in need. Those still wanting to contribute in 2023 can do so through The Magic of Christmas’ website.