Traffic

Police investigating after 2 killed, 3 injured in collision near Fort Qu’Appelle

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 4:25 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police continue to investigate after a two-vehicle collision on Highway #10 near Fort Qu'Appelle, has left two people dead and three others injured. File / Getty
Two people are dead and three are left with injuries following a two-car collision on Highway 10, east of Fort Qu’Appelle.

The Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP received a report of the collision on Dec. 12, 2023, at 7:50 p.m. Police stated the initial investigation determined two cars collided.

“The driver and sole occupant of one car was declared deceased by EMS at the scene,” police stated. “She has been identified as an 83-year-old female from Yorkton, SK. Her family has been notified.”

Police said the driver of the other car was also declared deceased by EMS at the scene and has been identified as a 53-year-old male from Lestock, Sask.

“His family has been notified. There were three passengers in the car,” the release read. “One was transported to hospital with injuries described as serious. The remaining two were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.”

During the initial investigation, Highway 10 was closed but has since reopened. Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP continues to investigate with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

