Environment

New Brunswick leans heavily on nuclear in its 12-year clean energy road map

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2023 12:40 pm
Nova Scotia and New Brunswick look to form new energy partnership
As Nova Scotia's provincial government puts the brakes on the Atlantic Loop project, the province is looking to work alongside their neighbours in New Brunswick to meet their energy needs for the next decade. As Silas Brown reports, both provinces are hoping to find ways to strengthen their power connections – Oct 12, 2023
The New Brunswick government has announced a 12-year strategy to become carbon neutral with the use of solar, wind and nuclear energy.

But the Progressive Conservatives didn’t release a cost estimate for their energy road map, leading the opposition to criticize the plan for being light on details.

The province says it plans to lean more heavily on energy from wind and small nuclear reactors to decarbonize its economy.

It says it expects a rise in demand for electricity as its population increases, adding that it needs to find alternative sources of energy to fossil fuels.

About 35 per cent of New Brunswick’s electricity is imported, 22 per cent is from renewable sources, 19 per cent from nuclear power and 24 per cent from fossil fuels.

The government says that by 2035 it would like the province to get 38 per cent of its energy from nuclear sources, 23 per cent from wind and 19 per cent from imports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

