‘Super strong’ strain of fentanyl found in Saskatoon: Prairie Harm Reduction

Prairie Harm Reduction in Saskatoon is raising the red flag after a drug test Tuesday came back with the highest concentration of fentanyl it has ever tested.

The substance looks like red granules and is being sold as fentanyl.

The organization said it is described as “super strong.”

Testing of the substance came back positive for fentanyl, positive for xylazine and negative for benzodiazepines, though it was noted that Prairie Harm Reduction suspects that it was a false negative.

The warning from Prairie Harm Reduction comes after Saskatchewan RCMP also sent out an alert on Tuesday warning that a strain of fentanyl resistant to naloxone has been found in southern parts of Saskatchewan.

Prairie Harm Reduction said people can get their drugs tested at their facility. The group also recommends carrying a naloxone kit and not using drugs alone.

The Government of Saskatchewan offers naloxone kits free of charge at several locations across the province.

If you want to quit using drugs, there are services available to support you. To find services near you, visit saskatchewan.ca/addictions. You can also call the Province of Saskatchewan’s HealthLine at 811.