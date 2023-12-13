Charges laid after death threats made at a home in Guelph’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man faces charges after officers checked on a woman’s wellbeing in the west end of Guelph.

Investigators said officers responded to an address shortly before midnight on Tuesday near Willow Road and Edinburgh Road.

Officers found and arrested a man who was reportedly known to be wanted for several counts of breaching court orders.

As he was being taken out of the residence, police said he threatened to kill one of the female tenants at the address.

During a search, officers said they found a spring-assisted knife in his pocket.

A 26-year-old man was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.