Crime

Man taken to trauma centre after being shot in vehicle in Peel Region

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 10:46 am
Bullet holes are seen in the window of a vehicle after a shooting in Peel Region Wednesday. View image in full screen
Bullet holes are seen in the window of a vehicle after a shooting in Peel Region Wednesday. Ron Dhaliwal / Global News
A man has been taken to a trauma centre after he was shot while inside a vehicle in Peel Region on Wednesday morning, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the shooting happened in the Torbram and Mayfield roads area, around the Brampton-Caledon border.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 8:22 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

Peel paramedics told Global News the man was in stable condition.

Unknown suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Roads are closed in the area.

