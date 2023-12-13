Man taken to trauma centre after being shot in vehicle in Peel Region

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been taken to a trauma centre after he was shot while inside a vehicle in Peel Region on Wednesday morning, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the shooting happened in the Torbram and Mayfield roads area, around the Brampton-Caledon border.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 8:22 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

Peel paramedics told Global News the man was in stable condition.

Unknown suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Roads are closed in the area.

UPDATE:

-Road Closures: Intersections of Mayfield Rd/Torbram Rd, Mayfield Rd/Airport Rd as well as N/B Torbram Rd @ Countryside Dr

-The road closures will be in effect for a number of hours

-Investigation ongoing — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 13, 2023