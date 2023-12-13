Man taken to trauma centre after being shot in vehicle in Peel Region

A man has been taken to a trauma centre after he was shot while inside a vehicle in Peel Region on Wednesday morning, police say.
Peel Regional Police said the shooting happened in the Torbram and Mayfield roads area, around the Brampton-Caledon border.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at 8:22 a.m.
Police said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.
Peel paramedics told Global News the man was in stable condition.
Unknown suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.
Roads are closed in the area.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Florida newlyweds allegedly killed by ex-husband 1 week after wedding
- Ontario woman charged with murder in death of 10-month-old baby: police
- Dangerous offender charged in killing of 10-year-old Quebec girl nearly 3 decades ago
- Former U.S. election worker says Giuliani’s falsehoods made her suicidal, isolated
Comments