Snow squall warning in effect for Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes, Minden

Lake-effect snow squalls may bring up to 5 to 10 centimetres of heavy snowfall to the Peterborough area on Wednesday, Environment Canada warns.

On Wednesday morning, Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for the Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes, Minden and southern Haliburton areas. The snow squalls will begin Wednesday morning and move southwest of the region early in the afternoon.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common,” Environment Canada stated. “Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

In advance of the storm, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board early Wednesday cancelled all school vehicles to schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes. They include school vehicles to St. Mary’s, St. Dominic, St. Luke’s and St. John Paul II Elementary schools and St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School.

A snow squall watch was issued for northern sections of Peterborough County and Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop, Environment Canada said. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, it added.