Man in 20s taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say a man in his 20s has serious injuries after being shot early Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened on College Street and Ossington Avenue at around 3:45 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man to hospital in serious but stable condition.

No suspect description was released.

Roads in the area were closed.

SHOOTING:

College St + Ossington Av

3:45 a.m.

– Gunshots were heard in the area

– Police attended and located one person who had been shot

– Medics transported a man in his 20s to hospital with serious- non-life-threatening injuries

– Roads closed in area#GO2859776

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 13, 2023