Man in 20s taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say a man in his 20s has serious injuries after being shot early Wednesday.
Police said the shooting happened on College Street and Ossington Avenue at around 3:45 a.m.
Paramedics told Global News they took a man to hospital in serious but stable condition.
No suspect description was released.
Roads in the area were closed.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Florida newlyweds allegedly killed by ex-husband 1 week after wedding
- Ontario woman charged with murder in death of 10-month-old baby: police
- Dangerous offender charged in killing of 10-year-old Quebec girl nearly 3 decades ago
- Former U.S. election worker says Giuliani’s falsehoods made her suicidal, isolated
Comments