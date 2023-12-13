Menu

Crime

Man in 20s taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 7:20 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE - A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Police said a man in his 20s was seriously injured in a shooting near College Street and Ossington Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. He is in stable condition in hospital. Global News
Toronto police say a man in his 20s has serious injuries after being shot early Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened on College Street and Ossington Avenue at around 3:45 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man to hospital in serious but stable condition.

No suspect description was released.

Roads in the area were closed.

