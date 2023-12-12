Four men caught crossing Canada-U. S. border into Manitoba, one taken to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say four men from Africa have been caught trying to cross the Canada-U. S. border unauthorized into Manitoba.

Mounties responded early Saturday to a report of potential border-crossers in Emerson, a community 100 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

One man was transported to hospital with serious injuries related to the weather and the three others were safely located.

RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said Tuesday the men were found in two separate buildings in the town.

They are from Chad in north-central Africa.

She reminded people that crossing in the area is dangerous.

“The winter weather can quickly prove deadly, it’s very easy to get lost,” Seel said.

“This is not the time to be attempting something of that nature.”

In January 2022, two adults and their children from India died while trying to cross the border into the U.S. near Emerson.

While border officials in the U.S. have reported a sharp rise in unauthorized southbound crossings between Manitoba and North Dakota, the same has not been seen recently for those going north.

The number of northbound crossers has dropped since peaking in 2017, Seel said.