Fire

Calgary fire crews knock down townhouse fire after smoke observed from window

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 7:59 pm
A file photo of the Calgary Fire Department responding to a fire on Feb. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
File: The Calgary Fire Department responding to a fire. Global News
A midday townhouse fire in Calgary is serving as a reminder to have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan.

At around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the Calgary Fire Department received a report of smoke coming from a townhouse in Abbeydale. When crews arrived at Abergale Drive Northeast, they could see smoke coming from a bedroom window.

Within 30 minutes of starting an “aggressive” fire attack from inside the home, firefighters had the fire under control.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews also were able to prevent the fire from spreading to three other attached townhouses, and residents in those homes were able to re-enter as soon as it was safe to do so.

A CFD fire investigator on the scene said the fire is not considered suspicious and noted the home did have working smoke alarms.

In addition to having working smoke alarms and a home escape plan, the CFD urged homeowners, landlords and tenants to ensure their appliances are cleaned and maintained annually.

