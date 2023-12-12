Baby, it’s cold outside! City of Winnipeg gives tips on staying safe this winter

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg has shared some tips and tricks on staying safe when it’s just way too cold out there.

It said the current weather forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows windchills in Winnipeg are expected to dip down to –27 C overnight Dec. 12 – 13.

Some winter safety tips to keep in mind, the city said, include:

Older adults and very young children shouldn’t be outside very long.

Check on older friends, relatives, and neighbours who live alone.

Recognize the symptoms of hypothermia: confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness, stiff muscles. If you notice yourself, or someone else, experiencing these, seek immediate medical attention. It said severe hypothermia can be deadly.

Bring pets inside, and limit the amount of time they spend outside.

The city said Winnipeggers should call 9-1-1 right away if they see someone who needs help, or is injured, because of the cold.

It said not to forget to tell the dispatcher the person’s location and condition, and — whenever possible — stay with them until help gets there.

There are some City facilities that can be used to warm up when Jack Frost is being nippy, as long as they’re open.

More tips and information on how to stay safe can be found on the City of Winnipeg’s website.