COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre said it is seeing an average of 15 to 20 people at Kingston General Hospital with COVID-19.

“COVID rates are high and they continue to remain high,” said Dr. Gerald Evans, an infectious disease expert with KHSC.

Overcrowding at the hospital is an ongoing challenge.

According to KHSC, one day last week there were 580 patients in Kingston General Hospital being treated for a variety of conditions, and with winter underway, influenza is on the rise in the region as well.

“We’re at the beginning of that wave which typically lasts for anywhere from four to six weeks,” Evans said. “Flu shot looks like a good match.”

Add RSV, and it forms a triple threat of respiratory illnesses expected this winter. The three viruses have health officials urging the public to get vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Evans said there are no vaccine supply issues and there is a non-MNRA COVID-19 vaccine available.

With both vaccine supply and options for COVID-19, Evans is urging people to get vaccinated for all three respiratory illnesses.

The holiday season is also quickly approaching and Evans said getting vaccinated helps reduce the risk of getting sick at indoor gatherings and would help ease the pressure on an overtaxed hospital and health-care system.

“There’s no question that all these viruses are contributing to the overcrowding. If we can get people to get vaccinated, do everything to try not to get infected, that will help with the whole overcrowding situation,” Evans said.

Evans said Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington vaccination levels are better than most areas in the province, with 40 to 50 per cent of people at risk in the region inoculated.

That number is considerably lower than the 80 to 90 per cent vaccination level in the region, which was achieved in the first six months when COVID-19 vaccines first became available.