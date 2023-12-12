Sask. chiropractors, Salvation Army collect thousands of socks for those in need

Saskatchewan chiropractors have collected 14,755 pairs of socks and over $2,300 in donations towards the necessities of winter for those in need.

The initiative, called the Toasty Toes Sock Drive, aimed to collect 10,000 pairs of socks throughout the province but to their surprise, the chiropractors surpassed their goal and then some.

“It goes a long way. We live in a province where we have winter, so we have warm, dry socks for men, for women, for children,” said Jennifer Beggs, president of the Chiropractor Association of Saskatchewan.

“It’s a very nice program because we’re able to distribute it all over the province where people can access those socks who don’t have any (and) need to be warm in the winter and need to have nice, dry feet.”

The Chiropractor Association of Saskatchewan teamed up with the Salvation Army for the annual sock drive, going on its seventh year, during which they collect socks throughout the month of November. Maj. Al Heft of the Salvation Army said being part of this initiative is something they love.

“Being able to every year hand out socks to people who are desperate in need of warm, dry, clean socks,” he said. “It really makes a difference for us, the people who come to our doors for support and service.”

In total, over the last seven years of the sock drive, more than 107,000 pairs of socks have been collected and $9,700 donated for those in need, according to a release.