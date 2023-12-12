Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Parking tickets turn into hundreds of toys for Kingston kids

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 3:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Shop with a cop brings Christmas early to lucky middle schoolers'
Shop with a cop brings Christmas early to lucky middle schoolers
Kingston police are doing their part to spread Christmas cheer as the annual "shop with a cop" returns for its 9th year. Grades 7 and 8 students were paired with an officer to do some holiday shopping at the mall.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Scofflaw parkers have brought hundreds of toys for Kingston kids this holiday season.

The City of Kingston’s annual Toys for Tickets program is reporting a total of 275 new toys have been collected through this year’s campaign, doubling the number of toys brought in last year.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in Toys for Tickets this year,” Dan Hazell, supervisor of enforcement services, said in a release Tuesday.

“Thanks to your generous contributions, many kids in our community are going to have a very special holiday.”

A group of parking enforcement officers pose with Salvation Army volunteers, holding toys donated as part of the Toys for Tickets program. View image in full screen
A group of parking enforcement officers pose with Salvation Army volunteers, holding toys donated as part of the Toys for Tickets program. Submitted/City of Kingston
Trending Now

Started in 2005, Toys for Tickets allowed anyone who received a parking ticket between Nov. 1 and Dec. 3 to donate an unwrapped toy of equal or greater value to their ticket instead of paying the fine.

Story continues below advertisement

The toys are delivered to the Salvation Army for distribution to families in need, the city has said.

The city says it waived more than $6,410 in parking fees through this year’s campaign.

Nearly 4,000 toys have been donated through Toys for Tickets since 2005, according to numbers from the city.

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices