Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kitchener considers bylaws around rental evictions due to demolition

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 2:22 pm
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. View image in full screen
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Staff at the city of Kitchener are continuing to look for ways to protect renters who are evicted from their homes as a result of demolition.

Council directed city staff to discuss options for such issues with the development industry and community stakeholders.

“Eviction and displacement are significant and complex issues in our community,” a release from the city noted.

Council asked staff to prepare a report on the issue back in January, which was presented to council on Monday night.

Currently, the city has no tools in its cupboard if someone lives in a smaller building with six units or less and they are evicted via demolition, according the report.

Similarly, there are also no options for the city if a person is so-called reno-victed, which means they are evicted by a landlord who is renovating a property.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The report notes that municipalities can create bylaws if there are six or more units in a building which is slated to undergo demolition or conversion but only Toronto, Mississauga and Oakville have done so.

The report from staff recommends that the city create a new bylaw that will offer protection to those who are living in buildings with six or more units as is allowed under the Municipal Act.

The report notes that about 17 per cent (3,600 units) or around 215 buildings across the city are likely candidates to be redeveloped.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices