Kitchener considers bylaws around rental evictions due to demolition

Staff at the city of Kitchener are continuing to look for ways to protect renters who are evicted from their homes as a result of demolition.

Council directed city staff to discuss options for such issues with the development industry and community stakeholders.

“Eviction and displacement are significant and complex issues in our community,” a release from the city noted.

Council asked staff to prepare a report on the issue back in January, which was presented to council on Monday night.

Currently, the city has no tools in its cupboard if someone lives in a smaller building with six units or less and they are evicted via demolition, according the report.

Similarly, there are also no options for the city if a person is so-called reno-victed, which means they are evicted by a landlord who is renovating a property.

The report notes that municipalities can create bylaws if there are six or more units in a building which is slated to undergo demolition or conversion but only Toronto, Mississauga and Oakville have done so.

The report from staff recommends that the city create a new bylaw that will offer protection to those who are living in buildings with six or more units as is allowed under the Municipal Act.

The report notes that about 17 per cent (3,600 units) or around 215 buildings across the city are likely candidates to be redeveloped.