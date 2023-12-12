Menu

Canada

OHS investigates deadly fall at Edmonton workplace

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 1:55 pm
File photo.
File photo. Credit: Occupational Health and Safety
Few details have been released, but Alberta Occupational Health and Safety says it is investigating a deadly fall at an Edmonton workplace on Monday.

In an email to Global News on Tuesday, an OHS spokesperson said few details could be released because the investigation remains active.

“One worker died after falling from a height,” OHS said. “It is always tragic when a worker dies on the job.”

OHS did not provide further details.

Global News received a tip about the location of the incident. While OHS did not confirm the location, Global News reached out to Imperial Oil because one of its properties is in the area and received a statement from the company.

“Yesterday, we were notified that a contractor sustained fatal injuries while performing work on a building that Imperial leased long-term to a third party,” a company spokesperson said. “The building is near the refinery but not connected to our operations.

“We are greatly saddened by this tragic event and express our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family, friends and co-workers. An investigation will be conducted, and notifications were made to the appropriate local agencies.”

