YWCA Saskatoon and Meewasin Valley Authority receive funding through Cameco

Local Saskatoon organizations like the Meewasin Valley Authority and YWCA Saskatoon received funding from Cameco as a way of giving back to the community.

Tim Gitzel, CEO of Cameco, said they wanted to show their gratitude, saying they’ve supplied over $1.8 million to more than 200 charitable and not-for-profit organizations.

Part of the funding comes from Cameco and the other part comes from donations from Cameco employees and community members.

About $700,000 stems from the Cameco Employee Giving Campaign, where employee donations are matched by Cameco.

Another $700,000 was raised from the Cameco Step Up for Mental Health run held in September.

YWCA Saskatoon CEO Cara Bahr said their organization received $250,000, saying this will go toward a counselling and healing space for women at the shelter.

“We have a significant percentage of women and children that we serve would identify as Indigenous, and they have been deeply impacted by colonization and the legacy of residential schools,” Bahr said.

She said this will have a significant impact on the community.

Bahr said demand for services at YWCA Saskatoon has been increasing since 2020, noting that they’ve had to turn away 4,253 women and children in 2022.

“Our shelter and crisis residence are full all day, every day. A room is empty only long enough to be cleaned and prepared for the next woman or family waiting. When we turn a woman away we don’t know where she goes.”

Amy Wall, manager of marketing and fund development for the Meewasin Valley Authority, said they received $150,000 for the More than a Trail campaign.

The campaign looks to upgrade three trail sections, build a greenhouse and seed bank, and improve education and programming opportunities.

She said there has been some development over accessibility standards in outdoor spaces and they’ve been able to keep up with those standards through donations like this.

“So creating grade that’s accessible for everyone, ramps and different access points, improving the width and accessibility, and the amenities that are accessible.”