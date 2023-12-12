Father of teen victim in Ibrahim Ali trial arrested and released: Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned the father of the teen victim in the Ibrahim Ali trial was recently arrested and released by Vancouver police.

This follows the news the day before that police are investigating allegations that someone brought a firearm into a courtroom at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Friday, as a jury found Ali guilty of first-degree murder in a young girl’s death.

The conviction last week concluded a nine-month trial over the killing of the girl whose body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017.

In a sworn affidavit filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Ali’s lawyer Kevin McCullough said he first learned about an allegation of a firearm being brought into court when police in Victoria, where his firm is based, asked him and his wife to come into a police station on Sunday.

In the document, McCullough states police advised him that someone connected to the family of the deceased teen had been in possession of a Glock gun in the courtroom on Friday and had an “intention to kill.”

McCullough had asked Justice Lance Bernard to consider moving Friday’s verdict proceedings to a more secure courtroom because he had received a “litany of death threats.”

The judge said he did not know if another courtroom was available, and the move did not take place. A request for a metal detector outside the courtroom, was also never implemented McCullough states.

According to The Canadian Press, McCullough is seeking to appeal Ali’s first-degree murder conviction, citing grounds including allegations about third-party suspects.

Other grounds for the appeal include alleged bias against the defence, a dispute over the Crown’s suggestion the victim did not have a boyfriend and the court did not properly address the safety concerns about death threats made against Ali’s lawyers.

-with files from The Canadian Press and Simon Little