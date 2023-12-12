One person seriously injured in Belleville house fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was rescued after being seriously injured in a house fire in Belleville, officials say.

Fire crews were called to the fire at a home on Moira Street East late Monday afternoon, Belleville Fire and Emergency Services said in a release.

One person inside the home was able to escape the flames on their own, but another needed to be pulled from the fire, officials said.

That person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, a city spokesperson said Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and an estimate of the damages was not immediately available.

Busy time for fire crews, officials say

Officials say the last few months have been especially busy for fire crews in Belleville.

Residents need to be fire safe at both home and work by making sure smoke alarms are working, power bars and extension cords aren’t overloaded, and home escape plans are practised with family members, fire officials said.

“There have been numerous cooking related incidents, countless dumpster fires, vacant building fires, residential fires and one commercial building fire which was a result of arson,” reads a statement from Belleville Fire and Emergency Services.

“As we approach the holiday season, Belleville Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind all residents to practise fire safety in the home and at work.”

More information about fire safety is available by calling the Belleville Fire Prevention Division at 613-962-2010.