3 arrested following stolen car chase in downtown Winnipeg

Three people were arrested after Winnipeg police located a stolen vehicle by Portage Avenue and Main Street last week.

Officers observed a stolen GMC Envoy on Dec. 7 at approximately 9:05 p.m. near the downtown intersection. According to police, the driver of the vehicle attempted to evade officers in an erratic manner.

An Air1 chopper was requested to assist in containing the vehicle, which headed westbound on Portage Avenue and turned north onto Colony Street.

Officials said the vehicle collided with another vehicle and stopped on Pacific Avenue. Despite fleeing from the vehicle, the suspects were arrested near a residence on Alexander Avenue.

Gerry Alvin Rodgers, 29, Chastity Amber Moar, 22, and another 26-year-old man face charges such as breaking into and entering a dwelling house, flight when pursued and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The 26-year-old was released on an undertaking.