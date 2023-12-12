Homicide investigation launched after man found stabbed in Toronto

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found stabbed in Toronto on Tuesday morning, officials say.
Toronto police said officers responded at 6:10 a.m. to the Lockwood Road and Queen Street East area, west of Woodbine Avenue.
There were reports of a male lying on the ground, police said.
He had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
Paramedics told Global News the victim was a man.
Toronto police’s homicide unit is now investigating.
Further information about the incident, including suspect information, hasn’t been released.
