Homicide investigation launched after man found stabbed in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found stabbed in Toronto on Tuesday morning, officials say.

Toronto police said officers responded at 6:10 a.m. to the Lockwood Road and Queen Street East area, west of Woodbine Avenue.

There were reports of a male lying on the ground, police said.

He had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Paramedics told Global News the victim was a man.

Toronto police’s homicide unit is now investigating.

Further information about the incident, including suspect information, hasn’t been released.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:

Lockwood Rd + Queen St East

6:10 a.m.

– Officers responded to reports of a male lying on the ground

– The male had been stabbed and was pronounced deceased at the scene

– Homicide is investigating

– Anyone w/info is asked to contact police#GO2852385

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 12, 2023