Crime

Homicide investigation launched after man found stabbed in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 10:31 am
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found stabbed in Toronto on Tuesday morning, officials say.

Toronto police said officers responded at 6:10 a.m. to the Lockwood Road and Queen Street East area, west of Woodbine Avenue.

There were reports of a male lying on the ground, police said.

He had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Paramedics told Global News the victim was a man.

Toronto police’s homicide unit is now investigating.

Further information about the incident, including suspect information, hasn’t been released.

