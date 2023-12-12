Menu

Canada

Female pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 9:00 am
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Regional Police say a female pedestrian was taken to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened near Eglinton Avenue and The Chase, just west of Mississauga Road, at around 7 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took one person to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

