Female pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a female pedestrian was taken to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened near Eglinton Avenue and The Chase, just west of Mississauga Road, at around 7 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took one person to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

COLLISION

-The Chase/Eglinton Ave #Mississauga

-Fem pedestrian struck by a vehicle

– Vehicle remained on scene

– U/K injuries at this time

– Fem transported to hospital by amb

– Road closures: Eglington Ave W/B closed @ The Chase

– C/R at 7:01 am

– PR23-0398459 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 12, 2023