Female pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a female pedestrian was taken to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.
The pedestrian-involved collision happened near Eglinton Avenue and The Chase, just west of Mississauga Road, at around 7 a.m.
Paramedics told Global News they took one person to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.
