Share



Traffic

1 in critical condition after crash closes Stanley Park Causeway

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 10:10 pm
Transportation officials closed the Stanley Park Causeway in both directions following a serious crash Monday afternoon.
DriveBC
Two people were rushed to hospital, one in critical condition, following a rollover crash on the Stanley Park Causeway at the height of rush hour on Monday.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m., prompting transportation officials to close the key route in both directions.

Vancouver firefighters and three ambulances were deployed to the scene.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be pulled from the wreckage.

The collision resulted in major backups on both approaches to the Lions Gate Bridge, and snarled rush hour traffic between Vancouver and the North Shore.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

