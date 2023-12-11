Hamilton police investigating after fatal Monday shooting

Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Hamilton on Monday, according to officials.
The shooting occurred in the area of Nebo Road and Hempstead Drive, police say.
Hamilton Paramedics confirmed to Global News that a person was pronounced deceased on scene.
A large police presence can be expected in the area while the investigation continues, police say.
“It is early in the investigation and more details will be released when available,” Hamilton police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
More to come as this story develops.
