Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police investigating after fatal Monday shooting

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 9:40 pm
Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the area of Nebo Road and Hempstead Drive on Dec. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the area of Nebo Road and Hempstead Drive on Dec. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Hamilton on Monday, according to officials.

The shooting occurred in the area of Nebo Road and Hempstead Drive, police say.

Hamilton Paramedics confirmed to Global News that a person was pronounced deceased on scene.

A large police presence can be expected in the area while the investigation continues, police say.

“It is early in the investigation and more details will be released when available,” Hamilton police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

More to come as this story develops. 

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices