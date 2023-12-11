Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Buying directly from the farmer: How Manitobans are looking to cut back on expenses

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 6:11 pm
Ian Smith, a pig farmer, loading up his truck with boxes of pork meat to deliver to customers across southern Manitoba. View image in full screen
Ian Smith, a pig farmer, loading up his truck with boxes of pork meat to deliver to customers across southern Manitoba. Iris Dyck / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As grocery prices go up heading into the holiday season, Manitobans are looking for new ways to try and save a few extra bucks.

One of those ways is by reaching out to farmers and buying meat and produce directly from the source.

For pig farmer Ian Smith, it’s always a good day when he can bring his products to customers across southern regions of the province. Picking and dropping boxes full of sausages and bacon from his truck, Smith’s products come from the pigs he raises near the community of Argyle.

The ease of access to meat products means Smith is noticing an uptick in meat gifts over the last few years.

Sig Kraft, a customer, said these are the products that everyone loves. He said he bought his pork meat from Smith for almost three years, noting that the quality is “far superior (to) what you buy in box stores.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I like the farmer’s sausage. That’s the number one. And the bacon, of course — everybody loves bacon,” said Kraft. “If I can help a local out that way and keep him happy and it makes us happythe quality makes up the difference.”

Like meat, there’s a growing push for purchasing other grocery items in a more inexpensive manner. Community Support Agriculture (CSA) is a directory of farms across the province that offer customers a chance to subscribe to their farm of their choice to get access to season-wide fruits and vegetables. As stated online, the CSA program runs for 12 to 18 weeks, beginning in June.

Farms can also offer eggs, honey, flowers, jams, poultry, and other meat. Customers pay a set fee, according to the website, prior to the star of the growing season and then receive produce of their choice once available — in a weekly box.

More on Canada

So far, the program consists of 18 participating farms in the province.

Michelle Boulet helps to prepare CSA boxes with Jonathan’s Farm, located just north of Winnipeg.

“People tend to sort of form a community around where they buy their food,” said Boulet. She added that the number of Manitobans turning to local farmers for their produce needs is on the rise.

Trending Now

According to her, the program is cheaper than most stores. She also noted that the produce straight from the farmers look better.

Story continues below advertisement

As for the CSA program, its website states that a personal connection with a farm can help people learn more about the process of farming straight from the producers.

“I think it’s super important that people have that connection,” said Boulet. “I think that doing a farm share is sort of a step towards your own growth… (and) taking agency over where your food comes from.”

— with files from Global’s Iris Dyck.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba announces reduced rent on agricultural Crown land'
Manitoba announces reduced rent on agricultural Crown land
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices