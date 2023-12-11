Kenneth Law faces 2nd-degree murder charges in sodium nitrite investigation

Send this page to someone via email

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide.

The man police allege was at the centre of a series of websites selling and shipping a lethal substance to aid people with suicide now faces charges of second-degree murder.

Kenneth Law was arrested at his Mississauga home in May by Peel Regional Police.

Police accused him of sending at least 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The 57-year-old was alleged to have been running several websites where people could order a lethal substance. Officers believe the chemical substance is sodium nitrite.

New court documents obtained by Global News show Law is now facing second-degree murder charges, as well as the charge of counselling or aiding suicide.

The court documents outline 14 charges of second-degree murder and 14 charges of counselling or aiding suicide. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Peel Regional Police have scheduled a media availability for Tuesday in which the force plans to provide an update on the investigation into Law.

The investigation into Law began around October 2022, when a U.K. coroner’s report listed a postal box in Mississauga as part of its investigation.

By May 2023 — and after an investigation by the Times of London — Peel police arrested Law.

Ontario Provincial Police later sent out an alert to the public to report any packages received from five companies they allege are connected to Law: Academic, AmbuCA, ICemac, Escape Mode and Imtime Cuisine.

Other police forces are also investigating deaths they believe could be linked to Law.

Police in the U.K. said several deaths were under investigation, while the New Zealand Colroners Court said it had also received reports of deaths.

Authorities in the United States, Italy and Australia also have launched investigations.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566) or, for residents of Quebec, 1 866 APPELLE (1-866-277-3553).

The U.S. suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. In the U.K., the Samaritans can be reached at 116 123 or www.samaritans.org.

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea