Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kenneth Law faces 2nd-degree murder charges in sodium nitrite investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 6:24 pm
Click to play video: 'New charges for Ontario man accused of aiding suicides'
New charges for Ontario man accused of aiding suicides
RELATED: Authorities in Ontario have laid 12 new charges against 57-year-old Kenneth Law, who's already accused of counselling or aiding suicide by mailing lethal products to people at risk of self-harm. Eric Sorensen reports on the complex international investigation, and the message from police – Aug 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide.

The man police allege was at the centre of a series of websites selling and shipping a lethal substance to aid people with suicide now faces charges of second-degree murder.

Kenneth Law was arrested at his Mississauga home in May by Peel Regional Police.

Police accused him of sending at least 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The 57-year-old was alleged to have been running several websites where people could order a lethal substance. Officers believe the chemical substance is sodium nitrite.

New court documents obtained by Global News show Law is now facing second-degree murder charges, as well as the charge of counselling or aiding suicide.

Story continues below advertisement

The court documents outline 14 charges of second-degree murder and 14 charges of counselling or aiding suicide. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Peel Regional Police have scheduled a media availability for Tuesday in which the force plans to provide an update on the investigation into Law.

The investigation into Law began around October 2022, when a U.K. coroner’s report listed a postal box in Mississauga as part of its investigation.

By May 2023 — and after an investigation by the Times of London — Peel police arrested Law.

More on Crime

Ontario Provincial Police later sent out an alert to the public to report any packages received from five companies they allege are connected to Law: Academic, AmbuCA, ICemac, Escape Mode and Imtime Cuisine.

Other police forces are also investigating deaths they believe could be linked to Law.

Police in the U.K. said several deaths were under investigation, while the New Zealand Colroners Court said it had also received reports of deaths.

Authorities in the United States, Italy and Australia also have launched investigations.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566) or, for residents of Quebec, 1 866 APPELLE (1-866-277-3553).

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. In the U.K., the Samaritans can be reached at 116 123 or www.samaritans.org.

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea 

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices